A list of 15 drug suspects announced at Christmastime is moving its way through the Indiana County court system.
On Thursday, Lisa Jean Saxfield, 39, of Cherry Tree, waived her hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
That case filed in a December series of arrests by the Indiana County Drug Task Force for which two out-of-town suspects remain at large and a third case remains inactive while that suspect faces charges in Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.
Saxfield was released after her arrest on an unsecured bond of $10,000.
She also faces a pre-trial conference Feb. 18 before District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and a criminal call on March 4 before Indiana County President Judge Thomas M. Bianco on a separate pair of drug-related misdemeanors that went to the county court in October, and a criminal call before Manzi on Friday in a driving under the influence case from July.
She is free on nominal or minimal bond in each of those cases.
Still at large nearly two months later are Imani Deans-Baker, 25, of Philadelphia, and Tajai Emir Mebane, 31, of Harrisburg, each facing charges of selling cocaine.
Meanwhile, James Daniel Higgins, 41, of Saltsburg, remains in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bond, and still awaits court action in Kittanning on a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver out of Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.
Back in Indiana County, suspects are awaiting court action on charges of dealing in drugs that include marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, including:
• Lamar Virgil Clemons, 36, of Indiana, who is jailed in an unrelated matter, but held in lieu of $50,000 pending a formal arraignment Thursday before Judge Gina R. Force (crack cocaine, fentanyl).
Awaiting preliminary hearings before Haberl are:
• David Thomas Hill, who turns 28 today, of Armagh, Wednesday, free on $25,000 unsecured bond (methamphetamine).
• Hiram McGill, 48, of Indiana, Feb. 16, jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond (heroin, fentanyl).
• Matthew Clark Brumbaugh, 22, of Indiana, Feb. 16, free on $10,000 unsecured bond (marijuana).
• Richard Nieves Rivera, 37, of Indiana, Feb. 17, free on $50,000 unsecured bond (cocaine).
• Austin Matthew Thomas, who turns 24 on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 17, free on $5,000 unsecured bond (marijuana).
Awaiting formal arraignment Feb. 28 before Force then a pre-trial conference with Manzi on March 18, mostly released on $50,000 unsecured bond apiece, are:
• Steven James Dukes, 35, of Indiana (heroin, fentanyl).
• Nathan Howard Pritt, 35, of Indiana (heroin, fentanyl).
• Brandon James Mastarone, 21, of Indiana (crack cocaine).
• Holly Noel Guthrie, 27, of Indiana (cocaine).
• Sista Juanita Gamble, 26, of Indiana (cocaine), who posted $2,500 bond.