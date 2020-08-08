A Homer-Center Elementary School teacher remains hospitalized in Pittsburgh after an accident Thursday night at FMC Sports Complex in Center Township.
“The surgery went well,” Homer City Area Athletic Booster Club President Matt Wilson said Friday evening, nearly 24 hours after Dave King was flown there with hand injuries suffered when he tried to clear grass from a lawn blower.
“He disengaged the mower blades,” Wilson said. However, the blower’s paddles hadn’t been shut down.
Wilson said the paddles took off one finger and injured another. According to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, at 9:31 p.m. Thursday volunteer firefighters from Coral/Graceton and Homer City cleared a landing zone along Booster Drive for a helicopter flight to Allegheny General Hospital.
Hospital officials could not be reached for a condition report Friday afternoon.
King, a sixth-grade science and social studies teacher from Graceton, has volunteered at the complex for the past eight years. Wilson described him as “a very well-liked teacher,” and said he works at the complex 40 hours a week during the summer.
Multiple offers of prayers and other sorts of support were posted on King’s Facebook page.