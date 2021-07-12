DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 2021 Franklin Regional High School graduate was killed and a female passenger was injured in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday on state Route 982 six miles south of Blairsville.
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Sean Hribal said Damian William Bearley, 18, of Murrysville, was southbound on Route 982 around 3 a.m. when he struck a deer, then crossed the center line, hit an embankment and went airborne, shearing off a utility pole and a tree.
Hribal said Bearley was pronounced dead at the scene near 6407 Route 982 at 4:45 a.m. of blunt force trauma to the head. State police in the Kiski Valley said his 16-year-old passenger, who was not identified, was transported from the scene with what it termed an injury of unknown severity.
The deputy coroner said Bearley was unrestrained when he was found. Hribal also said he did not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
On Sunday afternoon, Trina Fernandez from the Irwin area, who described herself as “a close family friend,” started a GoFundMe page on behalf of the Bearley family. After only a few hours the page had received $18,014 toward a goal of $20,000.
“While any loss of life is tragic, this is particularly difficult given that Damian had just graduated from high school, and had his whole life ahead of him,” Fernandez wrote. “He loved skateboarding, hockey, working on cars, and was just an overall great kid. Needless to say, his whole family is devastated and overwhelmed. This is where you might be able to help them during this difficult time.”
Bearley played hockey for Franklin Regional. At least two hockey organizations called attention to Bearley’s passing in Facebook posts.
“One of the great things about youth hockey is the lives that it touches, the people we meet, and the way we come together in tragedy,” Plum Hockey Association, a volunteer-run, nonprofit, amateur youth organization, posted. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Damian Bearley, who played for Franklin (Regional) and also played for (the) Allegheny (Badgers),” a Delmont-based organization. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those that knew Damian either from playing against or with him through the years.”
An obituary posted online by Alfieri Funeral Home in Wilmerding, Allegheny County, said Bearley is survived by his parents, three siblings and numerous relatives. It also said Bearley was employed by Osteria Pasqualino, an Italian-themed restaurant in Murrysville, and that, “in lieu of flowers, the family requests in honor of Damian you express your love in acts of doing good deeds and being kind to others, as he would do.”