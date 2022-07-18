Blairsville Borough Police Department has posted a notice about a missing teenager.
Police said Abigail Marie Inks is 14 years old, 5-foot-1, and weighing 135 pounds.
Officers also said she’s White, with hazel eyes and short-to-medium length hair with an orangish tint, and a swelling on the right side of her neck.
Police did not have information about what she was wearing, but said she apparently ran away from her home along East Chestnut Street on Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Blairsville Borough Police Department at (724) 459-7555.