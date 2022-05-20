The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said there is a 69 percent chance that Indiana will have a high or 90 or above today.
It's a 55 percent chance in Butler, a 73 percent chance in Latrobe, and a 90 percent chance in Morgantown, W.Va.
AccuWeather's hourly forecast for Indiana calls for a high temperature of 87 at 5 p.m. — after a RealFeel reading of 89 at 3 p.m., when the air temperature is forecast to be at 84.
AccuWeather said high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the mid-90s are on the way for close to 100 million people from Ohio to North Carolina and Maine.
In many areas, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said, the heat and humidity this Saturday and Sunday will bring the hottest conditions since last August, and in some locations, record highs that have stood for more than 100 years could be broken.
In Pittsburgh, Aug. 25, 2020, was the last time for conditions predicted this weekend. AccuWeather predicts 94 as the Steel City's high on Saturday — breaking the all-time record for the day, 92 in 1911.
Indiana is forecast for a high of 86 Friday and Sunday, and 89 on Saturday by the National Weather Service.
AccuWeather predicts 87 today, 93 on Saturday and 86 on Sunday in Indiana.
The heat is not forecast to last that long.
A cold front is expected Sunday, bringing showers and thunderstorms over the Appalachians and eastern Great Lakes region and dropping temperatures back under 50 Sunday night, before a partly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 60s.
But it will be long enough to cause problems.
The National Weather Service cautions that heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year:
• Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a child's body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult's, and when a child is left in a hot vehicle, that child's temperature can rise quickly — and they could die within minutes.
NHTSA said heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees — and a child can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees.
In 2021, 23 children died of vehicular heatstroke across the United States.
In 2018 and 2019, there were record numbers of hot car deaths — 53 children died each year — according to NoHeatstroke.org.
• Older adults, particularly those with pre-existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.
• People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.
• Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.
Cats and dogs also shouldn't be left in hot cars.
A law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2018 empowers law enforcement to make decisions on behalf of an animal’s welfare by:
• Allowing a police officer, humane officer, animal control officer or other public safety professionals to remove a dog or cat from an unattended motor vehicle if they believe the dog or cat is in imminent danger or harm after a reasonable search for the operator of the vehicle.
• Protecting a police officer, humane officer, or public safety professional who removes a dog or cat from an unattended vehicle from liability for any damages.
• Requiring that an officer who removes a dog or cat from an unattended vehicle must leave a conspicuous note for the owner stating the officer’s information and the information for where to pick up the pet.
• Updating the definition of neglect, prohibiting the confinement of a dog or cat in an unattended motor vehicle in a manner that would endanger the health and well-being of the animal.