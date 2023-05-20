handcuffs.jpg

A Blairsville woman is getting a longer probation after her return to Indiana County Common Pleas Court Friday.

Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Mindy L. McIntire, 50, to five years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a third-degree felony of theft of property lost or mislaid.