A Blairsville woman is getting a longer probation after her return to Indiana County Common Pleas Court Friday.
Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Mindy L. McIntire, 50, to five years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for a third-degree felony of theft of property lost or mislaid.
In December, Bianco had placed on two years’ probation for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Her sentence for that felony will be concurrent with her new term of probation and house arrest.
She also was assessed costs and a fine, and ordered to pay restitution.
Also Friday, Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force added six months to the term Waylon J. Strange, 42, is serving in Indiana County Jail, for a series of five misdemeanor counts of indirect criminal contempt.
He also was ordered to pay costs and fines for each of those counts.
Elsewhere at the Indiana County Court House Friday, Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark had another series of sentences to hand out for driving under the influence.
In one case, Clark revoked a 2018 sentence of probation given to Kristin L. Clark, 39, of Clymer, for what was a first-degree misdemeanor count of DUI, as he also placed her on probation for five years with the restrictive condition of serving 12 consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring for a 2022 DUI count listed as a third-degree felony. She also was assessed costs and a fine.
• Johnathan M. Keller, 30, of Johnstown, and Michelle L. Logan, 36, of Charleroi, Washington County, each were sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail for misdemeanor DUI counts dating back to 2022.
• Brian P. Thomas, 34, of Armstrong Township, and Robert L. Sinclair, 35, of Mentcle, each were placed on six months’ probation with restrictive conditions of serving 20 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, Thomas for a 2023 misdemeanor DUI case and Sinclair for a 2022 case.
• Jeremy M. Clawson, 44, of Ernest, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 96 hours then placed on probation for six months less 96 hours, but with the restriction of 32 consecutive days on house arrest, for a 2023 misdemeanor DUI case.
• Tracy T. Tarquinio, 59, of New Florence, was placed on probation for six months for a 2023 misdemeanor DUI.
All the defendants also were assessed costs and fines with their DUI sentences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.