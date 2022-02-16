State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a White male, approximately 35 to 50 years of age, exited Walmart along Oakland Avenue with two television sets and miscellaneous hardware valued at $710.21. Troopers said the man, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-10, was stopped by an employee after the theft on Feb. 8, shortly before 6 p.m., but fled in a two-tone green- and white-colored sport utility vehicle, believed to be a Ford Escape from 2005 through 2007.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Smith at (724) 357-1960.