police car lights 1.jpg

SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — For the third time this week, a one-vehicle crash proved to be fatal in the Indiana area.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, a Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle driven by Roy S. Simpson, 67, of Home, went off a rural road in South Mahoning Township, traveled down an embankment, drove through vegetation, then rolled over in a ditch on its driver’s side.