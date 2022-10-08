SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — For the third time this week, a one-vehicle crash proved to be fatal in the Indiana area.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, a Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle driven by Roy S. Simpson, 67, of Home, went off a rural road in South Mahoning Township, traveled down an embankment, drove through vegetation, then rolled over in a ditch on its driver’s side.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said it is believed Simpson suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash, off Morrow Road some 565 feet east of Ox Hill Road.
Overman said the SUV came to rest on its driver’s side approximately 125 feet from Morrow Road, near a small stream.
According to the news release prepared by state police investigator Trooper Dylan Weaver, Simpson was deceased when emergency services arrived and had to be extricated by firefighters from Marion Center and Plumville District departments.
They were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, along with Citizens’ Ambulance & state police.
Weaver wrote that the cause of death appeared to be consistent with a medical event or injury from the crash.
Overman said the cause and manner of death are under investigation.
“It is not believed (that) alcohol or any other substance played (a) part in the crash,” Overman wrote. “Toxicology tests are being performed which is required for motor vehicle crashes.”
Also, the coroner added, “Mr. Simpson was not wearing a seat belt.”
Overman said Bowser-Minich Funeral Home in Indiana is handling arrangements.
The crash followed by about 12 hours one in Derry Township, in northern Westmoreland County, where Christopher M. Howe, 36, of Blairsville, was killed after his truck left Route 217, went airborne, hit a tree and caught fire.
In turn, that crash occurred some 24 hours after a crash in White Township, near Homer City, where Thomas G. Mears, 57, of Marion Center, was ejected from his truck but lived briefly. He was pronounced dead after being flown to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.