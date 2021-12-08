On Tuesday before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, Samuel Nyenow Wilson, 22, of Philadelphia, entered a guilty plea to one felony count of robbery where serious bodily injury was inflicted, in the Feb. 14, 2020, shooting of a man and robbery of four tenants in two homes along Wayne Avenue in Indiana.
Indiana Borough Police said three men were beaten with the handles of guns at 835 Wayne Ave., while another man suffered a gunshot from 2 to 4 feet away.
Similar pleas were entered previously by Nafis Dandre Harper, 25, of Bensalem, Bucks County, and Daron Reel Jr., 20, of Philadelphia.
The last of the four defendants, Mamadi Saccoh, 21, of Philadelphia, is scheduled for a criminal call on Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m. before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco.
Authorities said Reel was the shooter. Clark sentenced him to 57 months to 10 years in the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield, Huntingdon County.
Clark is scheduled to sentence Harper on Feb. 18, and Wilson on Feb. 25.