Despite a multitude of reports of a threat to Indiana Area Junior High School, Indiana Area School District officials said Saturday school will be in session today.
In a letter to the IASD community posted on the district website, Indiana Junior High School Principal Dr. Michael Minnick said a student was recorded Friday evening “making verbal threats to ‘shoot up the school’” on Monday.
“At approximately 10:30 p.m.,” Minnick said, “multiple Safe 2 Say Something (S2SS) referrals were submitted as a result of said threat. Due to the seriousness of this matter, numerous action steps with local law enforcement, in collaboration with school district officials, were set into motion.”
Among action steps taken, Minnick said, was the work of “numerous officials from the Indiana Area School District” to identify the identify the student on the recording.
“Working with (Indiana County) District Attorney Robert Manzi, the Pennsylvania State Police, in addition to other local agencies, swift and appropriate action to ensure the safety of our students and our school community was exercised,” Minnick went on.
“I want to assure our parents and families that this matter is being handled very seriously. I also want to encourage you that we are confident in the response measures specific to this threat.”
The junior high school principal concluded with the hope “that this affirmation of our awareness and action to ensure school safety allows you to feel confident and safe.”