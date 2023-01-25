73979720

Empty prison cell

 Darrin Klimek

NORTH HUNTINGDON — Three Chicago men are being held in Westmoreland County Prison without bond on multiple felony charges filed as part of an ongoing investigation into catalytic converter thefts in three western Pennsylvania counties.

Antonio Dewayne Johnson, 36; Christian Buie, 31; and Harold T. Wade, 30, were each charged with first-degree felony counts of corrupt organizations and conspiracy to conduct racketeering, and third-degree felony counts of criminal mischief-damage to property, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking-movable property, and criminal use of a communication facility.

