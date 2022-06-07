It has been a deadly stretch on some area highways.
Three fatal crashes are under investigation by state police in Punxsutawney, Kittanning and Indiana.
Punxsutawney troopers said a 75-year-old New Kensington man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday on Route 210 in North Mahoning Township.
Kittanning troopers said a 21-year-old North Apollo woman was killed as she tried to flee a traffic stop by state police on Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.
And Ebensburg troopers said a 70-year-old Ebensburg woman was killed — and two adults and 10 children were injured, some seriously — when the van she was driving crashed Monday morning on Route 580 in Green Township, possibly during a medical emergency.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said the motorist, who was not identified in a release issued Monday afternoon, was westbound on Route 580, nearly a quarter-mile west of Zenith Road, when her van exited off the north berm of the roadway and struck two trees.
Passengers told state police that the woman was having difficulty staying in her lane, apparently because of a medical emergency during which she lost consciousness prior to the crash.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. and prompted Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Commodore, Cherry Tree and Clymer volunteer firefighters, and Citizens’, Veterans and Hastings ambulance services, along with state police.
Troopers said those believed to be most seriously injured were Martha Miller, 47, of Clymer, and India Scott, 26, of Ebensburg, who were taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center, a 10-year-old Northern Cambria girl who was taken to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings, and a 9-year-old Clymer girl who was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Also injured, but believed to be less seriously so by state police, were Marie R. Hershberger, 49, and Ada Hershberger, 19, both of Northern Cambria, and a 15-year-old Northern Cambria girl, who were taken to Miners Hospital; and Neal Miller, 45, of Clymer; a 16-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, both from Northern Cambria; and an 8-year-old boy and 5-year-old boy, both from Clymer, all of whom were taken to IRMC.
State police said only one passenger was wearing a seat belt.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Indiana County Coroner’s office and Scott Stein’s Towing also assisted at the Green Township crash scene.
On Sunday night around 7:50 p.m., authorities said, Madison L. Sapinsky, 21, of North Apollo, was fatally injured while trying to flee from a trooper from state police Troop D, Kittanning.
The Armstrong County Coroner’s office said Sapinsky was on Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, 2½ miles north of U.S. Route 422 and 6 miles north of Elderton, when the 2014 Chevrolet Cruz she was driving at a high rate of speed struck a tree and caught fire.
Troopers were able to extricate her from the burning vehicle, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Bellas.
An autopsy was to be performed Monday, but the coroner’s office said autopsy and toxicology results would not be available for several weeks.
According to a release issued by state police at Troop D, Butler, under the heading of safety equipment, “none used/not applicable” was reported.
The coroner’s office also was assisted by Elderton and Kittanning Township volunteer fire departments and Kittanning No. 6 ambulance.
On Saturday afternoon at 4:57 p.m., according to a release from state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, William D. Baker, 75, of New Kensington, Westmoreland County, was southbound on Route 210 in North Mahoning Township when his 2002 Honda Goldwing motorcycle went off the southbound berm on two occasions, scraped the embankment, veered off the roadway and traveled through a private yard, striking gas line transfer piping before coming to a halt.
Baker was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. State police said he was wearing a helmet.
According to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Perry Township and Plumville District volunteer firefighters, Jefferson County EMS (Punxsutawney Ambulance) and state police were dispatched at 5:40 p.m.