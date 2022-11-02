Two defendants were sentenced to jail time while a third faces probation for three months after Monday’s activity in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Gina R. Force handled two cases of indirect criminal contempt. In one, David M. Tassos, 60, already residing at the Indiana County Jail, was committed to 30 days to three months and assessed costs and a fine Monday.
In the other, David R. Croyle, 45, of Indiana, was placed on probation for three months for indirect criminal contempt, and also was assessed costs and a fine.
Also Monday, Judge Michael T. Clark revoked probation for Rachel A. Jones, 41, of Saltsburg, in a 2020 third-degree felony case of retail theft. She was committed to the county jail for four to 18 months, then placed on probation for two years to run consecutively to parole. She also was assessed costs and a fine.