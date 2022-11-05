PITTSBURGH — Three men have been arrested in connection with an Oct. 15 incident on Pittsburgh’s North Side that claimed the lives of three people, including a woman with ties to Homer City.
On Thursday, Samuel Pegues, 30, was taken into custody by the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the United States Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.
He was charged with one count each of homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, and criminal conspiracy, in the incident that ended with the deaths of Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, 33, and Betty J. Averytt, 59, who were waiting for a bus at a stop near Allegheny General Hospital, as well as John Hornezes Jr., 20, who allegedly also had a weapon in his possession at the time.
Pegues was arraigned Friday morning before Pittsburgh Magisterial District Judge Craig C. Stephens.
Previously, Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, also were arrested in connection with the incident.
Hines is charged with two counts of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and a count of having a prohibited firearm in his possession.
Charges filed against Troutman include criminal homicide, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and one count each of aggravated assault, attempted criminal homicide, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm without a license.
All the suspects are from Pittsburgh, and are being held without bond as threats to the community.
All three face preliminary hearings on Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. before Allegheny County Common Pleas President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark.
Mehalic, who reportedly was on her way to work at TruFood Manufacturing in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, at the time of the shooting, left behind four small children in Homer City.
As her mother, Bridgette Kreamer-Mehalic, of Coral, later stated, “My daughter Jacquelyn was killed by a bullet through her heart, standing at a bus stop. She was an innocent victim of a drive-by shooting.”
Hornezes’ funeral on Oct. 28 was marred by a shooting incident that occurred outside the Destiny of Faith Church on Pittsburgh’s North Side, where six people were injured and after which two suspects were taken into custody.
The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police later apologized for not fulfilling a request for police presence at the service.
“As a matter of policy, we are conducting an internal investigation into what went wrong in this situation,” Acting Chief of Police Thomas Stangrecki said Thursday. “As not only police officers, but members of this community, we consider this totally unacceptable. As previously stated in other briefings, it is our hope that the inactions of a few do not reflect negatively on the actions of many who worked diligently to respond, investigate and bring those responsible to justice in the aftermath of this tragedy.”