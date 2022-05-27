Three people were arraigned Thursday morning before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl on third-degree felony counts of receiving stolen property after they were stopped around 2:20 a.m. by Indiana Borough Police.
Andre Maurice Hinton, of Johnstown, who turns 21 on June 14, also was charged with driving without a license for operating a car that was reported stolen to the Johnstown Police Department at about the same time as the traffic stop along North Ninth Street in Indiana.
Hinton was arrested along with two other Johnstown residents, Matthew Robert Farmer, 18, and what borough police described as an identified juvenile male.
In a press release, Police Chief Justin Schawl said the car was being operated erratically, leading officers to suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
However, borough police said, the operator of the car wasn’t intoxicated, but was found moments after the car was found with the help of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police department.
According to court records, Hinton and Farmer each were held in lieu of $5,000 bond pending preliminary hearings before Haberl on June 9 at 2:30 p.m., while the juvenile was turned over to Indiana County Juvenile Probation.
Schawl said the investigation into the matter is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.