Three men — two from Kittanning and one from Indiana — have been charged via summons with theft and criminal mischief in connection with the theft of a golf cart and damage to an exit gate, both of which occurred earlier this fall at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage.

Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said charges were filed Wednesday morning with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl against Jesse Toy, 23, and Brock Schrecengost, 22, both of Kittanning, and Mason Meyer, 22, of Indiana.

