Three men — two from Kittanning and one from Indiana — have been charged via summons with theft and criminal mischief in connection with the theft of a golf cart and damage to an exit gate, both of which occurred earlier this fall at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said charges were filed Wednesday morning with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl against Jesse Toy, 23, and Brock Schrecengost, 22, both of Kittanning, and Mason Meyer, 22, of Indiana.
Haberl’s office posted on the state courts website Wednesday afternoon that each of the three suspects was “awaiting (a) preliminary hearing” though no time had been set.
The trio are charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and a third-degree misdemeanor of criminal mischief involving damage to property.
Schawl said members of the Indiana Borough Police Department began investigating simultaneous reports of damage to the exit gate and the theft of a golf cart on Oct. 29.
“With the assistance of parking garage video surveillance, it was determined that three persons participated in stealing the golf cart and that the gate was damaged upon their exit,” Schawl said in a borough police press release Wednesday afternoon.
“The golf cart was found in a business parking lot several blocks from the parking garage,” the Indiana Borough police chief continued. “Indiana Borough detectives used social media, canvasses of local businesses, and following community tips to identify three suspects.”
Schawl said his department appreciated the outpouring of community support that assisted in locating the stolen golf cart and identifying the three suspects.
“We are all made better and safer working together,” the chief said.