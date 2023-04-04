Three sentences for misdemeanor offenses were handed down on Monday.
Indiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Robert F. Ohler Jr., of Elderton, to up to six months in the Indiana County Jail for driving under the influence. Ohler, 48, is also required to pay costs and fines totaling $597.
Additionally, Indiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Gina R. Force sentenced two men for indirect criminal contempt. Ryan A. Bloom, 18, of Brush Valley, was placed on probation for six months.
Jeffrey A. Deyarmin, 37, of Creekside, was committed to Indiana County Jail for 17 days, immediately paroled, and placed on probation for three months. Deyarmin’s parole will run consecutive to his probation sentence.
Both men are required to pay fines and other court costs in addition to their sentences.