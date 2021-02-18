Three men were sentenced Tuesday by Senior Judge William Martin in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas for their roles in a drug ring that centered around a now-shuttered White Township bar and restaurant.
Tres Lawer, 50, of Indiana, was sentenced in two cases, one of which he was sentenced along with Glenn Watkins, 57, of Clymer, and Zachary Davis, 28, of Graceton.
Lawer was sentenced to concurrent terms of one year less one day to two years less one day in the Indiana County Jail on multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver, as well as two counts of delivery.
Lawer also was assessed costs, fines and restitution, and will serve concurrent terms of three years of probation after his parole concludes in two years.
Davis was sentenced to six to 23 months in jail, followed by three years probation which is not to begin until his parole ends.
Watkins was sentenced on criminal conspiracy charges to 18 months to five years in a state correctional institution.
Lawer owned Steelworks, which operated at the former Ironwood Grill location in the Renaissance Circle retail complex along Oakland Avenue that had been owned by his family. Authorities said Steelworks served as a front for cocaine trafficking involving Lawer, Davis and Watkins.
The State Police Troop A Vice/Narcotics Unit led the probe of the activity beginning in January 2018 with assistance from the state Attorney General’s Drug Strike Force Section and the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
“During the course of the investigation, members of the Troop A Vice/Narcotics Unit working undercover were able to purchase ounces of cocaine from within the bar,” Trooper Cliff Greenfield said at the time of the arrests. “Troopers learned that money was being laundered from the bar to purchase the cocaine.”