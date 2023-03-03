Three more brush fires were reported Thursday afternoon in Indiana County, one in Homer City and two in Young Township, one straddling the Armstrong County line.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said the first fire call was at 4:40 p.m. to Gazda Road in Young Township, where Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched, followed minutes later by Aultman and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township volunteer firefighters.
At 4:48 p.m., some four miles away, another brush fire along Elders Ridge Road brought out Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company, followed minutes later by Kiskiminetas Township, Saltsburg, Bell Township, Elderton and again Tunnelton volunteer firefighters.
By 5:16 p.m., Aultman, Parks Township and Coal Run/McIntyre volunteers also were being sent to Elders Ridge Road, with Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company called out at 5:39 p.m. to stand-by at the Coal Run/McIntyre hall.
Winds may have been a factor. At the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, winds frequently gusted over 20 mph throughout Thursday afternoon.
Thursday's brush fires bring to 29 the total number reported in Indiana County so far this year.