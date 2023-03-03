Fire logo

Three more brush fires were reported Thursday afternoon in Indiana County, one in Homer City and two in Young Township, one straddling the Armstrong County line.

Indiana County Emergency Management Agency said the first fire call was at 4:40 p.m. to Gazda Road in Young Township, where Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched, followed minutes later by Aultman and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township volunteer firefighters.