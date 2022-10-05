Three jail sentences were reported among other decisions Monday in Indiana County Common Pleas Court:
o o o
An Apollo-area man was sentenced to three to seven years in a state correctional institution on a second-degree felony count of robbery in an incident on Jan. 8, 2022, at the Sheetz convenience store at 380 Philadelphia St. in downtown Indiana.
Nicholas J. Horning, 41, of Washington Township (Westmoreland County), also was ordered to pay costs and a fine by Judge Michael T. Clark.
Horning also faced charges of attempted robbery, terroristic threats and simple assault following that January incident.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said Horning was served an arrest warrant by borough police with assistance from state police from Troop A, Indiana, and Sheetz security, following the incident where Sheetz employees said a man — later identified as Horning — approached the register area and handed a note to an employee demanding cash.
Police said the man also made a verbal demand. Money was not exchanged, and the man left the store.
No one was injured and others were not alerted to what was going on in the register area.
Detectives from the Indiana County and Westmoreland County district attorneys’ offices also were involved in the investigation.
o o o
An Indiana-area man, already in Indiana County Jail, was sentenced Monday to one to seven years in a state correctional institution in two 2021 cases.
Michael J. Mitchell, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to a third-degree felony count of driving under the influence and a summary count of driving with a license under DUI-related suspension, and also entered a guilty plea in a separate case to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Clark also assessed Mitchell fines, costs and restitution in those cases.
o o o
A Derry Township man had his probation revoked in a 2021 case involving unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, for which Clark committed Brian A. Kutsch, 34, to three months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail, then paroled him forthwith.
The sentence will run concurrently with a jail term for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
Clark also sentenced Kutsch to a year’s probation for two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a second-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft, and assessed costs and fines in those cases.
o o o
Also Monday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco issued sentences of one year’s probation apiece in cases of drug paraphernalia, one from 2019 involving Donald A. Hawk II, 63, of Hamilton, Jefferson County, and the other in a 2021 case involving Matthew J. Rager, 28, of Johnstown.