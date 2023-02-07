Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco disposed of three sentences Monday, all for incarcerated defendants:
• Jasmine A. Dorsey, 23, of Johnstown, was sentenced to 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a 2020 case out of East Wheatfield Township.
Dorsey, who lately has had the Cambria County Jail as her address, also was assessed costs and a fine and was placed on two years’ probation to run consecutively to parole.
• Douglas R. Keith, 60, of Northern Cambria, was placed on probation for a year for a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person in a case 11 months ago in Cherryhill Township.
Keith, who lately has had the State Correctional Institution at Albion in Erie County as his address, also was assessed costs and a fine.
• Colin M. Williams, 29, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail for a 2020 misdemeanor case of driving under the influence in White Township.
Williams, who lately has the Philadelphia Detention Center as his address, also was assessed costs and a fine.