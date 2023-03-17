Four people were sentenced before Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges Thursday.
Three were sentenced for driving under the influence before Judge Michael T. Clark:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Four people were sentenced before Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges Thursday.
Three were sentenced for driving under the influence before Judge Michael T. Clark:
• Michael F. Bealonis, 31, of New Florence, Westmoreland County, was sentenced to six months to five years in Indiana County Jail, and assessed costs and a fine. He was charged after a traffic stop by state police at Troop A, Indiana, on Dec. 4, 2021, in Buffington Township.
• Dakota R. Sunday, 23, of Oklahoma, Westmoreland County, was sentenced to 96 hours in Indiana County Jail, followed by six months probation with the restrictive condition of serving 32 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring, for DUI incidents in March 2022 in Blacklick Township and July 2022 in White Township, both investigated by state police at Troop A, Indiana. She also was assessed costs and fines for both incidents.
• Alexander J. Sobota, 20, of the McChesneytown-Loyalhanna section of Derry Township, Westmoreland County, also was convicted of possession of a small amount of marijuana, from a February 2022 incident in Indiana Borough. He was fined, committed to Indiana County Jail for 96 hours, then to probation for the remainder of a six-month period, with the restrictive condition during probation of serving 32 consecutive hours on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He also was assessed a fine and costs.
Also, Keara A. Cosby, 31, of Pittsburgh, was placed on probation for one year by President Judge Thomas M. Bianco for criminal trespass in Indiana Borough in September 2022. She also was assessed costs and a fine.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.