Three sentences were handed down by Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges Monday.
President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Christopher R. Torrance to concurrent terms of two to seven years in a state correctional institution for driving under the influence and various misdemeanors late in 2020.
Torrance, 36, who is listed in court papers as having Greensburg and Indiana addresses, has been in Cambria County Jail on unrelated matters since Oct. 25.
He entered guilty pleas to two third-degree felony counts of driving under the influence, three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence with a suspended driver’s license, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was cited on three separate occasions late in 2020, twice in Indiana Borough where he was stopped by borough police, and once in Armstrong Township where he was stopped by state police.
In the Nov. 17, 2020, incident, Indiana Borough Police said Torrance was found in possession of heroin paraphernalia and a suspended driver’s license.
Bianco also assessed Torrance fines and costs.
• Also Monday, Bianco sentenced Noah Acosta, 49, with addresses in Commodore and Indiana, to three to 12 months in Indiana County Jail, but paroled him forthwith, and placed him on probation for two years to run consecutively to parole.
Acosta had been sought since a traffic stop by Clymer Borough Police on Aug. 5, 2019, in which officers reported seizing three bags of crystalline substance, later found to be crystal methamphetamine, one large bag of marijuana, $1,310 in cash, a cellphone and other drug paraphernalia.
He then was arrested by Clymer police on Aug. 23.
• Also, Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Dorothy E. Henderson, 48, of Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County, to pay fines, costs and restitution, and to serve probation for theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a third degree felony.
The plea was in a case dating back to 2019 in West Wheatfield Township.
She was placed on probation for six years with the restrictive condition of serving nine consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.