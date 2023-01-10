Three people were sentenced to terms in Indiana County Jail, then paroled forthwith, on Monday before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco:
• Amy L. Cramer, 33, with addresses in Penn Run and Vintondale, was sentenced to 11½ months to two years less a day for a 2021 felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
She also was placed on probation for two years and assessed costs and a fine.
• Matthew R. Knox, 34, of Punxsutawney, was sentenced to concurrent terms of six months to two years less a day for a third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children and a first-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault, also in connection with a 2021 incident.
He also was assessed costs and fines, placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring for the balance of his jail sentence, and placed on probation for one year.
• Steven Perez III, 37, of Heilwood, was sentenced in a 2022 incident involving a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault to one month to two years less a day.