gavel.jpg

Three people were sentenced to terms in Indiana County Jail, then paroled forthwith, on Monday before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco:

• Amy L. Cramer, 33, with addresses in Penn Run and Vintondale, was sentenced to 11½ months to two years less a day for a 2021 felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Tags