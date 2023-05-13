Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark dealt with three residents of State Correctional Institutions Friday.
Geovanni T. Lopez, 22, now residing at SCI-Rockview, was sentenced for a second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance and contraband by an inmate. He was given an additional 18 to 48 months in the state prison.
Stephen D. Neal-Crowe, 21, also at SCI-Rockview, was sentenced in two separate cases of possession of a controlled substance from 2022, to concurrent terms totaling three years’ probation. He also was assessed costs and fines in both cases.
Steven R. Marsh, 35, now at SCI-Albion, was ordered to pay fines for a count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one of driving with a suspended license, also both from 2022. In the paraphernalia case he also was placed on probation for 111/2 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.