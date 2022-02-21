A former Indiana and New Florence resident recently sentenced on federal drug counts also has had a sentence handed down in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
On Friday, President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Nicholas S. Beard, 28, to a term of 72 hours to six months in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
He also was assessed fines and costs by Bianco, but it could take a while for that sentence to be carried out.
On Wednesday Beard was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab to five years in prison followed by four years’ supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
o o o
Also in Common Pleas Court Friday, a Clymer man previously sentenced on charges of corruption of minors faced Bianco on a felony count of failure to verify his address, and revocation of his probation, parole and street time on two earlier counts.
Bianco sentenced Okoye R. Patterson, 26, of Clymer, to 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a felony count of failure to verify his address.
He also was assessed fines and costs and placed on probation for two years to run consecutively to parole.
But probation was revoked in a 2017 case, for which Patterson was committed to the county jail for nine months to two years less a day, after which he would be placed on probation for two years to run consecutively to parole.
And for a 2020 case, parole and street time were revoked for the balance of his sentence, to run concurrently with the 2017 sentence and that handed down Friday for failure to verify his address.