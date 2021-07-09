A tow-truck driver was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center after his vehicle ran into a telephone pole on Route 403 in East Mahoning Township Thursday afternoon, according to first responders.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department and state police to the scene at 4:29 p.m. and found the truck and two vehicles it was towing.
According to MCVFD’s Facebook page, the driver was pinned in the tow truck for roughly 30 minutes until power crews arrived and he could be extricated.
The crash closed Route 403 and knocked out power in that area until around 6:30 p.m.
The Marion Center firefighters said units were on scene for roughly two hours.
The crash was one of two called in at roughly the same time to the ICEMA 911 center. The other occurred on Route 286 East in White Township and brought out Indiana and Clymer volunteer firefighters, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance.
Indiana Fire Association Assistant Chief Ron Moreau said it was a rear-end collision involving a car and a pickup truck. He said there was no entrapment, but the driver of the car was taken to IRMC for evaluation.
The driver of the truck was not injured. Moreau said Clymer volunteer firefighters assisted with traffic control and two wreckers were brought in to take away the two vehicles.
It was a busy evening for state police from Troop A, Indiana. Troopers from the White Township barracks were investigating three crashes prior to sunset.
The last of those three, which may have been multi-vehicle in nature, brought out state police as well as Elderton Volunteer Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance to Route 422 in Armstrong Township.
Crews set up a landing zone on Route 422 shortly after 7:30 p.m.