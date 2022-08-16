police car lights 1.jpg

Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said a Clymer man was killed Sunday afternoon when his farm tractor overturned after encountering a stump on property along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township.

Overman said Charles Dale Wise Sr., 43, was mowing a field when the International Harvester tractor he was operating contacted a stump that caused the tractor to roll over, pinning Wise underneath.