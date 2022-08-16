Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said a Clymer man was killed Sunday afternoon when his farm tractor overturned after encountering a stump on property along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township.
Overman said Charles Dale Wise Sr., 43, was mowing a field when the International Harvester tractor he was operating contacted a stump that caused the tractor to roll over, pinning Wise underneath.
Overman said the incident happened at 12:16 p.m.
Shortly thereafter, Marion Center and Commodore volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
However, Wise was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 p.m. While toxicology testing was scheduled, Overman said the cause of death was traumatic asphyxia and the manner of death accidental.
The coroner said McCabe-Roof Funeral Home in Clymer is handling arrangements. An obituary appears on Page A-4.