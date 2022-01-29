Traffic accidents kept authorities across Indiana County busy Thursday and Friday.
Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said a car went off Route 56 on Thursday and struck a sign near the intersection of Routes 56 and 954 near Coy’s Pizza Shop in Center Township.
He said state police were there Thursday night, but the sight of the car still off the road prompted calls Friday morning for Homer City and Brush Valley volunteer firefighters and Citizens’ Ambulance, as well as state police.
There was no report of injuries in that accident.
Then, at 7:58 a.m. Friday, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Creekside and Plumville District volunteer firefighters, as well as state police and Citizens’ Ambulance, to a school bus accident along Route 954 at Five Points Road near Plum Creek Presbyterian Church.
State police said a Bluebird International school bus operated by Carl R. Martin, 65, of Indiana, went out of control as he was northbound on a slushy Route 954 and slid off the right side of the roadway.
On Facebook, Creekside Volunteer Fire Company posted that, at Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department’s direction, units from the two fire companies attached winch cables to the bus frame and stabilized it before removing students and the driver from the bus.
On Facebook, Creekside volunteers posted they would not answer questions about what district the bus was from, but said school representatives were there along with state police, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation staffers, Citizens’ Ambulance and Mohney’s Towing and Recovery.
PennDOT District 10 Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs said a 2.5-mile stretch of Route 954 was closed for approximately three hours between Hanging Rock and Red Lion roads.
The third accident was reported at 9:44 a.m., when Saltsburg and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township volunteer firefighters were dispatched along with Lifestat and Murrysville Medic One ambulances and state police to Route 286 West in Conemaugh Township.