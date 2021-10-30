The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be a brief traffic disruption at the Cunningham Culverts project on Route 422 in Armstrong Township, Indiana County, Monday through Wednesday.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said operations will require 15-minute stoppages for both lanes of traffic throughout the day.
The affected area will be between the intersections of Route 422 and Poulos Road and Route 422 and Trim Tree Road.
Work will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as crews from Francis J. Palo from Clarion City pave the roadway.
Cunningham Culverts is a bridge/ box culvert replacement project on Route 422.
The construction area extends from the Trim Tree Road intersection to the Lions Health Camp Road intersection.
Gibbs said PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers.
Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day. It provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.