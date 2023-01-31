Indiana Borough Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle accidents that happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, first in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, then in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Police said a motorist drove his vehicle into two other vehicles in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, then drove onto the 800 block of Wayne Avenue and hit a third vehicle.
Witnesses said a telephone pole also was clipped during the crashes, which reportedly ended with the motorist being ejected from his vehicle.
Police said an investigation is continuing into those accidents, and that the driver whose vehicle hit those other vehicles has been identified. There are reports that the driver was ejected after the third crash, but there was no word on his condition.
It was the second traffic situation to be investigated by Indiana Borough Police over this past weekend.
The other was on Saturday along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street, where an unknown vehicle struck another that was in a metered parking spot.
The victim told officers that the incident occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 4:55 p.m. The unknown vehicle may have paint damage, as white paint transfer was left on the parked vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s hit-and-run is asked to contact the police at (724) 349-2121.