Indiana Borough Police 002.jpg

Indiana Borough Police logos. Stock photos for the Gazette news web.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Indiana Borough Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle accidents that happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, first in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, then in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.

Police said a motorist drove his vehicle into two other vehicles in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, then drove onto the 800 block of Wayne Avenue and hit a third vehicle.

