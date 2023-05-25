Young Township crash

Firefighters dealT with a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a car into the porch of a home at Old Route 56 and Fire Station Road in Young Township, Indiana County.

 JESS UPTEGRAPH/Gazette

A series of traffic accidents kept first responders busy in three areas of Indiana County Wednesday, with at least one of them being serious enough to send someone flying to a trauma unit.

Two happened during rush hour in Homer City Borough and West Mahoning Township.