A series of traffic accidents kept first responders busy in three areas of Indiana County Wednesday, with at least one of them being serious enough to send someone flying to a trauma unit.
Two happened during rush hour in Homer City Borough and West Mahoning Township.
At 8:40 a.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Homer City Police and Fire departments and Citizens’ Ambulance to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 119 South.
There were no reports of serious injuries.
Those watching the crash on the Indiana, PA, and Surrounding Areas Facebook page said it tied up traffic on Route 119 as well as state Route 56.
Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist at 8:47 a.m.
The next crash of the day, also involving two vehicles, came in at 9:09 a.m. on state Route 954 in West Mahoning Township.
State police from Troop C, Punxsutawney, were called as well as Plumville District and Dayton District volunteer firefighters, Citizens’ Ambulance and eventually a county Team 900 crew.
At least one person was injured seriously enough that a StatMedevac helicopter was called to a landing zone Dayton District firefighters assembled along East Kittanning Street in Smicksburg Borough.
The third crash of the day happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Route 56 at Fire Station Road in the heart of the village of West Lebanon in Young Township.
A car wound up hitting the porch of a home at that intersection, bringing out Coal Run-McIntyre and Iselin-West Lebanon volunteer firefighters, as well as state police from Troop A, Indiana.
Other details of the crashes were not available Wednesday evening.
