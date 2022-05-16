Two traffic stops conducted by Clymer Borough Police on Friday resulted in drug arrests.
At 8:44 p.m. on Friday, Clymer Borough Police stopped a vehicle for a code violation. Police reported that the driver, a 19-year-old female, was informed of the violation and was extremely nervous when the officers asked if she had anything illegal in the vehicle.
The driver told officers that there was THC gummies in the front of the vehicle along with weed in a bag in the back seat.
A consent search of the vehicle found the gummies as well as assorted drug paraphernalia. The driver was then charged with the possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia as well as for the vehicle code violation.
Later, at 9:59 p.m. on Friday, Clymer Borough Police stopped another vehicle for a break light that was out.
When contact was made with the driver, officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old male, was asked to step out of the vehicle.
When the officers said they could smell marijuana, the driver said that there was about an ounce of marijuana in a backpack in the front seat.
After a consent search of the vehicle, officers found the marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a bottle of prescription pills.
The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and general lighting requirements.