SMICKSBURG — Seventeen railcars and one locomotive on a Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad train derailed around noon Monday near Smicksburg in West Mahoning Township.
“There were no injuries, and the cause of the incident is still under investigation,” said Tom Ciuba, vice president of communications for Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services Inc., which includes the Buffalo & Pittsburgh or BPRR.
“A clean-up contractor was on scene by late (Monday) evening,” Ciuba said. “The Granny Coon Road crossing was cleared by (Tuesday) afternoon, the remainder of the clean-up is expected to wrap by end-of-day (today) and track repairs should conclude Thursday.”
No hazardous materials were reported to be on that train.