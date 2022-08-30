State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Monday that they anticipate filing charges against three Indiana-area residents on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine at a home in White Township.
The suspects are identified as a 48-year-old male, a 28-year-old male and a 21-year-old female.
According to spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 members of the Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit responded to the residence along North Fourth Avenue to investigate information received concerning a potential meth laboratory.
During a search of the residence, Greenfield said, troopers discovered numerous one-pot vessels and items of drug paraphernalia. The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team then responded to the scene and inventoried and collected the contraband without incident.
