State police at Troop A, Indiana, are advising residents to be safe when enjoying such outdoor activities as swimming and boating.
Troopers offer these safety tips for swimming, boating and supervising children at a pool, lake, beach or waterway:
• Ensure swimming pools not in use are secured to prevent access by children.
• Keep close, constant watch over children engaged in swimming activities and provide them with an approved flotation device appropriate to their skill level.
• Avoid alcohol use when swimming, boating and when supervising children.
• Beware of the potential dangers of swimming in rivers with low head dams and of diving or jumping from rocks or structures into streams, rivers, quarries and lakes.
• Avoid swimming alone.