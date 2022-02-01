A Commodore man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond on charges that he received stolen property — specifically including a utility vehicle with a plow and assorted tools stolen from a garage in Green Township.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for state police at Troop A, Indiana, said Brian James Barr, 47, was arrested Saturday after troopers found him in possession of a 2017 Polaris RZR 570S with a 6-foot Moose plow altogether valued at $12,000, a Stihl FARM BOSS chainsaw valued at $400, a Stihl weed trimmer valued at $200 and a Garmin navigation device valued at $100.
All those items were reported stolen on Thursday, along with two five-gallon Blitz gas cans, from an unlocked, detached garage along state Route 580.
Greenfield said the gas cans have not been recovered. He asked anyone with additional information to contact Trooper Logan Small at (724) 357-1960.
Barr was charged with a third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property and was arraigned Sunday before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
Bell scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 16 at 11:45 a.m.