The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 649 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 170 injuries during the four-day Independence Day travel period, which ran from July 1-4. Alcohol was a factor in 8 percent of the crashes.
None of those fatalities involved crashes for which state police were the primary investigators in Indiana and vicinity.
While state police assisted a local investigation of a fatal car-motorcycle crash in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, that crash was not included in the state police holiday recap issued Tuesday.
Across Troop A, including state police at Indiana, Kiski Valley, Greensburg and Ebensburg, troopers investigated 33 crashes, in which 18 were injured.
Two crashes were alcohol-related in Troop A, 24 arrests were made for driving under the influence, and citations included seven for child seat violations and 91 for seat belt violations. There also were 294 seat belt warnings, and 881 other citations.
Across Troop C, including state police at Punxsutawney (and in northern Indiana County), Clarion, Clearfield, Ridgway, Marienville, DuBois and Lewis Run, there were 28 crashes, in which nine were injured.
There also were two alcohol-related crashes in Troop C, as well as 25 arrests made for DUI, 446 for speed, two for child seat violations and 33 for seat belt violations. There were 66 seat belt warnings and 694 other citations issued by state police in Troop C.
Across Troop D, including state police at Kittanning (Armstrong County as well as vicinity of Route 28 in Allegheny County), Beaver, Butler, New Castle and Mercer, there were 33 crashes, in which 10 were injured.
There also were six alcohol-related crashes, 41 arrests made for DUI, and under citations 494 for speed, 11 for child seat violations, and 75 for seat belt violations, and also 51 seat belt warnings and 726 other citations.
Statewide, troopers made 515 arrests for driving under the influence and issued more than 24,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.
During the 2021 Independence Day driving period, which spanned four days, nine people were killed and 195 were injured in the 680 crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.