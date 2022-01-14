ARMAGH — For the second time in as many days, state police were called to an area high school to deal with a student-related problem.
Troopers said Thursday a student at United Junior-Senior High School is facing charges after he was reported to have made a threat of violence against other students.
Spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said in a news release a member of the Indiana Patrol Unit was assigned to investigate an alleged threat by a student at United in East Wheatfield Township.
Greenfield said it was reported to troopers that a 17-year-old male student was in school Wednesday when he was alleged to have made a threat of violence against other students while in lunch period.
Coincidentally, that problem was evolving as troopers dealt with what Indiana Area School District described as “a senior high student who was in crisis.”
State police said Wednesday a 17-year-old female student is facing charges after causing a disturbance at Indiana Area Senior High School.
The Indiana Area district said state police were called as “a proactive measure,” and state police later debunked “rumors of a firearm or a weapon having been involved.”
Upon investigation at United, Greenfield said, that student was interviewed and was determined to not have access to firearms.
Based upon the results of that investigation, troopers believe the threat at United is not credible and charges are pending, Greenfield said.
As they did to Indiana Area authorities Wednesday, state police expressed thanks to United School District administration and staff for assistance with that investigation.