State police troopers were called to investigate Tuesday after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall at Indiana Area Senior High School.
At 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, Troop A, Indiana, was notified by Indiana Area School District administration of a threat found on a bathroom wall at senior high located at 450 N. Fifth St., White Township. The handwritten threat also included racially insensitive words.
Upon investigation and with assistance from school district personnel, several students were interviewed, surveillance video was reviewed, and information was gathered and assessed.
Based upon the results of the investigation, the threat could not be substantiated.
Troopers would like to thank Indiana Area School District administration and staff for their assistance with this investigation.
The Pennsylvania State Police continues to encourage students and parents to report suspicious activity to school administrators and law enforcement. Anonymous reports may be made 24/7 via the Safe2SaySomething program.