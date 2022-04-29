At the request of Indiana Area School District administrators, state troopers will have an enhanced presence at Indiana Area Senior High School today.
Troopers from state police Troop A, Indiana, were called to the high school at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a threatening message found to have been written on a bathroom wall.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said it was a handwritten threat with racially insensitive comments at the school at 450 North Fifth St., White Township.
With assistance from school district personnel, the school was evacuated, an investigation was initiated, surveillance video was reviewed, and information was gathered and assessed.
Still, out of an abundance of caution, Greenfield said, canine units with the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with conducting a search of the school.
Due to the large size of the school building, a total of four explosives detection canine teams from those two agencies responded to assist.
Greenfield said the investigation remains ongoing with additional assistance from the State Police Heritage Affairs Section.
He also said the State Police continues to encourage students and parents to report suspicious activity to school administrators and law enforcement.
Anonymous reports may be made 24/7 via the Safe2SaySomething program.