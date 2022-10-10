73979774

A Strongstown man faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 18 on charges of operating a methamphetamine lab, possessing materials used to make the drug, illegal disposal of chemical waste, and causing a catastrophe, in a case that stems back to 2017.

State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said David R. Burk, 38, was charged on Sept. 7 with five felony counts, as well as misdemeanor counts of possessing meth ingredient ephedrine, as well as a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.