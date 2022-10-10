A Strongstown man faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 18 on charges of operating a methamphetamine lab, possessing materials used to make the drug, illegal disposal of chemical waste, and causing a catastrophe, in a case that stems back to 2017.
State police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said David R. Burk, 38, was charged on Sept. 7 with five felony counts, as well as misdemeanor counts of possessing meth ingredient ephedrine, as well as a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Burk was arraigned Thursday afternoon before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who set bond at $500 and ordered Burk to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Greenfield said the case against Burk dates back to Nov. 22, 2019, when a trooper on patrol noticed a large, black garbage bag on the ground in a wooded area along Stewart Hollow Road in Buffington Township. Greenfield said the bag was 20 to 30 feet off the roadway and over an embankment.
The state police spokesman said the trooper cut open the bag and found a yellow plastic bag containing an acid generator with a tube coming out of the lid inside a gallon Ziploc-type bag. Several spent acid generators and one-pot vessels also were found in the large garbage bag, one of several in that vicinity used to manufacture meth.
The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called in and seized 65 plastic bottles containing a white substance, six clear sandwich bags with black tape, six empty Drano boxes, one Drano bottle, 12 empty cold compress boxes, one Nordic ice compress bag and one cut Energizer lithium battery.
Over the next three years, Greenfield said, four additional meth dump sites were discovered along Lower Laurel Road and Mack Road in Buffington Township, as well as Spruce Grove Road in Cherryhill Township.
“Based upon the unique method of packaging of the one-pot vessels and acid generators, as well as the manner in which items were found to have been discarded, the five dump sites were believed to be related,” Greenfield said. “Various items seized from the dump sites were tested at the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg Regional Laboratory and revealed the presence of methamphetamine.”
During an investigation of what appeared to be a meth dump site along Lower Laurel Road on Jan. 13, 2020, troopers found a July 15, 2017, receipt from the Walmart along Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township.
Greenfield said the receipt listed the purchase of Sudafed 12-Hour tablets, a product that contains pseudoephedrine. That drug is used for the temporary relief of stuffy nose and sinus pain/pressure caused by infection such as the common cold or flu or other breathing illnesses such as hay fever, allergies, bronchitis.
However, authorities also believe it to be a way to obtain ephedrine, an amphetamine that can be reduced to methamphetamine with hypophosphorus acid and iodine.
“Upon contacting Walmart and reviewing the transaction records,” Greenfield said, “troopers learned that the purchaser was listed as a David Burk. This purchase was also verified via the National Precursor Log Exchange or NPLEx system.”
Greenfield said troopers then located Burk and interviewed him.
