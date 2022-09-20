State Police_0618.jpg

State Police, in conjunction with Rail Safety Week, going on through Sunday, will participate in Operation Clear Track, a rail safety law enforcement initiative to promote compliance and educate the public about railroad grade crossings and applicable trespassing laws.

Today, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, members of the Troop A Patrol Section will be monitoring railroad grade crossings for violations of Title 75, Section 3341, Obedience to Signal Indicating Approach of Train and Section 3342, Vehicles Required to Stop at Railroad Crossings, and trespassing violations.

