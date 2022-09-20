State Police, in conjunction with Rail Safety Week, going on through Sunday, will participate in Operation Clear Track, a rail safety law enforcement initiative to promote compliance and educate the public about railroad grade crossings and applicable trespassing laws.
Today, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, members of the Troop A Patrol Section will be monitoring railroad grade crossings for violations of Title 75, Section 3341, Obedience to Signal Indicating Approach of Train and Section 3342, Vehicles Required to Stop at Railroad Crossings, and trespassing violations.
The goal of Rail Safety Week’s Operation Clear Track is to reduce pedestrian and driver fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness. According to Operation Lifesaver Inc., “every 3 hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train” and “more than 2,100 people are injured or killed annually in crossing and trespassing incidents” in North America.
The commonwealth is the national leader with 64 operating railroads and ranks 10th in the nation for overall train strikes and railroad-related deaths and injuries.
For more information on railroad safety, visit Operation Lifesaver’s oli.org website.