State troopers at the Indiana barracks are advising residents in the Brush Valley Township area to secure vehicles and property and report suspicious activity following the theft of three firearms from unlocked vehicles earlier this week.
Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said patrol members were dispatched Monday at 10:12 p.m. to a residence along Route 56 in Brush Valley Township for the theft of a firearm from an unlocked vehicle.
Greenfield said the victim, a 56-year-old Homer City area man, reported a Ruger .357 revolver was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.
Then, Greenfield said, on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m., an Indiana Patrol Unit member was dispatched to a different residence along Route 56 in Brush Valley Township for the thefts of a Colt .357 revolver and a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver, both stolen from unlocked vehicles.
Greenfield said anyone with information concerning these incidents and/or suspicious activity is encouraged to immediately contact state police at (724) 357-1960.