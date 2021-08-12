BURRELL TOWNSHIP — A Homer City area man is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond after a recent encounter with state police from Troop A, Indiana.
Troopers said Charles Brantley Ross, 29, was acting in an erratic manner on Saturday at 8:47 p.m. along Old William Penn Highway, and admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine.
State police said Ross refused to identify himself and failed to comply with verbal commands — and then attempted to be struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Troopers said he physically resisted being placed in a patrol vehicle, attempted to assault law enforcement officers and kicked a trooper in the head.
Ross was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on charges of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and aggravated assault and was placed in the county jail pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday at 8:45 a.m.