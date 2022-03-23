State police at Troop A units in Indiana and Kiski Valley are participating in an initiative with a focus on enforcing Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the initiative is an effort to raise awareness of the dangers first responders face while responding to incidents on the highways.
He said Lt. Richard Quinn, Indiana station commander, and the Indiana Patrol Unit will be adopting a “zero tolerance” enforcement approach for drivers who fail to adhere to the requirements of Title 75, Section 3327.
That section is entitled “Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas” and also is known as the Move Over Law or Steer Clear Law.
It requires that drivers approaching an emergency response area pass in a lane not adjacent to the emergency response area, if possible; or, if passing in a nonadjacent lane is impossible, illegal or unsafe, pass at a careful and prudent reduced speed.
Greenfield said troopers also will be proactively watching for distracted, aggressive and intoxicated drivers and will be enforcing Title 75 violations for Texting While Driving; Handheld Mobile Telephone; Prohibiting Use of Hearing Impairment Devices; Prohibiting Text-based Communications; Careless Driving; Reckless Driving; and Image Display Device.
“Please help us keep our highways safe for you, your family and friends, and visitors to our commonwealth,” Greenfield said.