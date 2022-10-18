As part of National School Bus Safety Week, state police in area barracks, including Troop A stations in Greensburg, Kiski Valley, Indiana and Ebensburg, will participate in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday.
Troopers said the purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers of passing stopped school buses loading or unloading students.
Each illegal pass of a stopped school bus is potentially a life-threatening situation for the 1.5 million students transported to and from school daily in Pennsylvania.
State police enforcement efforts may consist of troopers riding on school buses, observing violations and reporting those violations via portable radio to nearby troopers on patrol.
Those caught for failure to observe the flashing red signal lights on a school bus could be liable to such penalties as a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension and five points on a motorist’s driving record.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there is an exception: “If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.”