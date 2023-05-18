State police at Troop A, Indiana, said no injuries were reported when an F350 work truck sideswiped a school bus with its driver side mirror on Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. on Jessie Penrose Road in West Wheatfield Township.
There were 10 juvenile passengers on the bus operated by Brent A. Harvey, 52, of Homer City.
The driver of the truck was identified as John P. McConnell Jr., 25, of Cresson, Cambria County.
Both units sustained minor damage, state police said.
Troopers said McConnell stopped long enough to yell at Harvey, then proceeded to leave the scene.
State police said McConnell later was cited for failure to give information and render aid after an accident, but no record was available Wednesday night on the state courts website.
