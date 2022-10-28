BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Hoarding reportedly was a factor in a pre-dawn fire Thursday that caused extensive damage to a house along Cornell Road.
No injuries were reported. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company said a woman in her 70s and a man in his 30s lived in the home.
On its Facebook page, the Black Lick volunteer firefighters said it was a 1½-story residential structure with a working fire amid the contents when first units arrived shortly after 5:15 a.m.
Black Lick, Blairsville, Clyde, Coral-Graceton and Homer City volunteer firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, along with the county’s Team 900 and Citizens’ Ambulance.
“Crews kept the fire in check with a water can as a handling was being deployed and charged,” the Black Lick company posted. “Crews interior reported severe hoarder conditions inside.”
The Black Lick company posted that a Blairsville unit was first to arrive, followed by a rescue unit from Black Lick.
Most units were dispatched at 5:15, while Clyde Volunteer Fire Company first was called to standby in Black Lick at 7:03 a.m., then requested to the fire scene 10 minutes later.
Eventually, Black Lick’s company posted, the fire was marked out but an extensive amount of overhaul had to be performed.
The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is helping the two adults who fled the fire along with their two pets, according to the agency’s Regional Communications Manager Nicole Roschella.
“We provided them with comfort kits, blankets and resources for immediate assistance,” Roschella said.