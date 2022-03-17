Please remember as the weather gets nicer that it is also brush fire season, Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook after a day marked by two brush fires.
The first was called in to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday and prompted the dispatch of Brush Valley and Homer City volunteer firefighters to Hoffman Road.
The second happened at 2:37 p.m. and prompted the dispatch of Indiana Fire Association to Parkview Lane in Armstrong Township.
“This weather can make a small fire get out of control very easily,” the Brush Valley firefighters posted. “Eighty-three percent of all wildfires in Pennsylvania happen from now till May.”
Temperatures reached into the 60s Wednesday. At the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, it was 66 when both fires were called in, with winds gusting at times to 15 mph.
“Burning debris is the number one cause of these fires so please use common sense while cleaning your yards up,” Brush Valley’s department advised on its Facebook page.
Wednesday’s fires bring to four the total reported in Indiana County so far this year. Two earlier fires happened in Blacklick Township.